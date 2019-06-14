A break from chicken

Boarding schools teach you a thing or two about eating everything that’s on your plate fast while keeping it away from predatory seniors and dorm bullies. Growing up in a fauji household meant having to adapt to an equal opportunity palate — never forgetting your table manners while at it.

Saying no to any food was never an option. Leftovers — a 21st century malaise — isn’t something I recall from my childhood, not because there wasn’t enough on the table, but because you weren’t allowed a smaller portion of bitter karela because you wanted more of ...