A Chinese re-adjustment on BRI?

Last week, China hosted the second international forum on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded it by underscoring his initiative as a global public good, arguing that “while the Belt and Road Initiative was launched by China, its opportunities and outcomes are shared by the world.” What was remarkable about this iteration of the forum was the humility in Xi’s remarks compared to the almost hubristic nature of the first form in 2017.

Stung by the pushback Chinese projects have received in the last few years, Xi was forced to ...