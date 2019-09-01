A constitutional legerdemain?

Now that the Supreme Court has referred the government’s decision regarding Article 370 and the division of Jammu and Kashmir along with its demotion to Union Territory status to a five-judge Constitution Bench, which will start its hearings in October, a sharp light will be focussed on the constitutionality of these measures. In a comprehensive and very insightful interview for The Wire, Prof.

Faizan Mustafa, vice-chancellor of the Nalsar University of Law, has presented a convincing case for arguing the government has indulged in constitutional legerdemain. It’s worth ...