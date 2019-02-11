A country is not a company

In India, we know a lot about how to run a firm. But the transferability of knowledge from management of firms into management of government is quite limited. Governments suffer from weak feedback loops.

The essence of government — the power to coerce — is absent in firms. The size and complexity of government is greater than what is found in the largest and most complex firms. The key ingredients of government — policy and negotiation — are not seen in firms. The world of policy and public administration is fundamentally different from the world of profits in ...