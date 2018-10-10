A cyber security roadmap

Emerging technologies and waves of digitisation have brought in their wake new challenges and exposed organisations to new risks. It is estimated that cyber attacks cost companies an estimated $500 billion in damages every year.

Today, cyber risk is a top agenda item at the board level. With the cyber risk landscape changing fast and attacks becoming more frequent, severe and systemic, the primary concern facing organisations is that security breaches to technology and physical infrastructure could lead to data loss, financial losses, regulatory sanctions, reputational damage, operational ...