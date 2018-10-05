A decisive CM can be a wise CM too

When Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) spectacular performance in Uttar Pradesh, rather than infrastructure development or invitation to investors to set up shop in the state, his first announcement was a loan waiver for farmers; and his intention to put law and order back on the rails. He may have achieved his first objective.

But his own ministers say the record of the government on the law and order front is disgraceful. The recent killing of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari in Lucknow by two police constables is a case in point. The ...