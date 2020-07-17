A different dissent

It is easy to characterise activists as angry, flag-waving troublemakers who oppose everything merely for the sake of drawing attention to themselves, but this perception erases the crucial role they play in shaping public policy. Many of them put their physical safety and mental well-being at great risk to hold governments accountable, and ensure that politicians act in accordance with their obligation to serve the people.

These activist histories need to be remembered and told so that we do not take our civil rights for granted. Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (2020), a ...