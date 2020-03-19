A discredited business world

On current form, the bizarre drama that is the Rana Kapoor-YES Bank saga can be labelled The League of Failed Businessmen. Anil Ambani, Kapil Wadhwan, Subhash Chandra Naresh Goyal, Gautam Thapar, Peter Kerkar are all in queue for YES-related investigations that, according to the Enforcement Directorate, could include “several other businessmen”.

You almost expect the Singh brothers, Malvinder and Shivinder, to have walk-on parts and, perhaps, Nirav Modi too. Either way, stay tuned for more. The YES Bank debacle together with serial abscondings (Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya, ...