A divided Washington

The United States’ Opposition Democratic Party, which had been locked out of power in Washington after its shock loss in the 2016 presidential election, has come roaring back in the mid-term elections, seizing control of the House of Representatives after being in the minority in that body for eight years.

The Republicans, meanwhile, strengthened their lead in the United States Senate — an imperfectly representative body that nevertheless has huge powers for foreign relations and domestic institutional oversight. For the Democrats, this will be a much-needed shot in the ...