A drink with BS: Graphic novelist Sarnath Banerjee is in search of audience

Imagine taking the underground from Tegel, Berlin’s international airport, on a wintry evening, and sitting opposite a stranger, trying to decipher his thoughts. Suddenly, the unimaginable happens: The stranger reads yours. “Within the normalness of the urban landscape, something changes very slightly — always in the area of fear,” says graphic novelist Sarnath Banerjee. “The German word unheimlich means “unhomely”.

It is a synonym for uncanny. In a typical German manner, it suggests that the nest of the uncanny is in the most normal ...