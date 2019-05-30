A fix for Boeing

Boeing says it has a fix for the B737 MAX8 jet that is currently grounded worldwide. This relates to a software fix for the MCAS (manoeuvring characteristics augmentation system), which is believed to have sent two planes into a fatal nosedive.

This should be good news for travellers. Is it? Airlines that are haemorrhaging money with aircraft idling on the ground — and shall have to spend yet more money on advertising and PR to reassure passengers their planes are safe — would be glad to get their birds in the air but not without solid evidence that the patch will work. The ...