A Gandhian's formula to make India's textile sector globally competitive

In Delhi, an invitation to high tea usually entails tea and samosas on the lawns adjacent to the Lady Willingdon Swimming Bath at the Delhi Gymkhana or sandwiches at the Golf Club, watching garishly attired men putt against a backdrop of peacocks tip-toeing amid mausoleums. Tea with Harish Ahuja, however, involves a journey to his company’s headquarters in Faridabad that sit atop one of its garment factories.

The visit is akin to a pilgrimage to a temple of global trade. Neatly packed boxes headed for the United Arab Emirates are stacked near the door. The plant with 3,500 workers, ...