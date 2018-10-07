A golden period for the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is widely considered the saviour institution of Indian democracy. It’s often the only one to stand up for the constitutional rights guaranteed to Indian citizens.

But how many people are aware that the present time is one of the shining golden periods of the Court? Consider for a moment the landmark judgements delivered in the last year. Starting with the recognition of privacy as a fundamental right and the declaration of triple talaq as unconstitutional, the Court has proceeded to decriminalise homosexuality between consenting adults, scrap the crime of adultery, ...