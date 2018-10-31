A great start on Wi-Fi reforms

This item of detail is almost like magic. The MoC has done something splendid regarding Wi-Fi. Its 5 GHz spectrum regulations have everything we could wish for. But it’s a first step — only the first.

Much more is needed to reap the benefits. To put it in context, we now have a policy that enables effective broadband Wi-Fi hotspots, and profound changes in connectivity are feasible for the last mile in India, as in other countries. A high proportion of smartphone traffic abroad is over Wi-Fi. In the recent past, in the US it was around 70-75 per cent, while Japan was around ...