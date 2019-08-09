A historical wrong

My grandparents never discussed matters political at home though they must have grappled with contrarian views seguing between the personal and the professional. When he retired in 1939 as an honorary officer from the British Indian Army — a rare distinction at the time for Indian soldiers — my paternal grandfather sailed to London to receive his Order of British India and the title of Sardar Bahadur accompanied by a pension payable over three generations.

That annuity may have dwindled to a minuscule value in foreign exchange but still commands respect in the clan. Around the ...