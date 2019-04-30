A key shift

Maruti Suzuki sprung a surprise last week when it announced that it would phase out all diesel cars from its portfolio from April 1, 2020. It was only in March that the country’s largest carmaker unveiled a brand new diesel engine, which had more power and more torque than the outgoing unit, to address a long-standing weakness in its product lineup.

Since then, it has released newer versions of its best-selling models such as the Ciaz and Ertiga with the new diesel engine. Moreover, one-third of all the cars sold by Maruti Suzuki run on diesel engines at present. There are many ...