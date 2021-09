A land pipeline

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) is reportedly considering a proposal to sell some of the land currently controlled by public sector units (PSUs). The PSUs in question include the two state-owned telecom companies and the Shipping Corporation.

The sale is to be conducted by auction, using the website developed for the steel “miniratna” MSTC, formerly the Metal Scrap Trade Corporation. There are very few details available about this plan, perhaps given that it has not even received approval from the Union Cabinet yet. Officials have placed ...