A makeover that is not in sync with 'New India'

Amid questions on the rationale and format, architectural concepts, and contours of the grandiose Central Vista redevelopment, the government intends to go ahead with the project. There are murmurs within the government against the plan, and some have questioned the project.

The government maintains the new Master Plan would “represent the values and aspirations of a New India…and be rooted in the Indian culture and social milieu”. The proposed construction of 10 new eight-storey structures for a common secretariat for around 70,000 central government employees goes ...