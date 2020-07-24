A matter of age

I usually avoid them. Films starring Amitabh Bachchan. But a pandemic, which has left us confined and confused, can make one do the avoidable.

So, I watched it. Gulabo Sitabo, which was the first big Bolly­wood film to be released on an OTT pl­atform (Amazon Prime Video) and stars the man whose most me­m­orable roles, for me, were in which he played second-fiddle to seasoned ac­tors (Dharmendra in Chupke Chu­p­ke and Rajesh Khanna in Anand). Or when he played a calculative, opportu­n­istic jiggery trader in the 1973 Saud­agar, a most un-Bachchan-like ...