A new, alien animal

Aviation in India, during the rule of the NDA government as compared with the 10 years of the UPA rule, has lost what I call is its “personality”. As a reporter covering the sector, I remember Union Aviation Minister Praful Patel (2004-11) loomed large almost on a daily basis in the newspapers, leading the Indian media on a merry dance and handing out breaking news like it was confetti.

That is not to take away from the fact that he did make sweeping changes through his tenure. While the jury was out — and still is — whether all the reforms were undertaken with ...