A new paradigm for social finance

The Covid-19 crisis has, among other things, brought into focus the importance of non-profits and impact-focussed, for-profit, enterprises. These social enterprises have risen to the occasion, doubling down on everything from providing last-mile direct relief to building resilience for the long-term.

They are the unsung heroes of our society. Clearly, a path to more sustainable financing for high-quality social enterprises is a critical need in these times. It is in this context that the report of the Sebi Working Group (WG) on the Social Stock Exchange (SSE), released on June 1, is ...