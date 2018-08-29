A not so happy prognosis

No real surprises at the Jet Airways board meeting on Monday. After a delay, Jet announced its first quarter results and the story was not much different from what was expected. The loss was higher than expected, revenues lower than expected and the first quarter loss staggering.

In general, the company management made the usual noises: It is considering cost cuts, debt reduction and funding options, including infusion of capital and monetisation of assets. The airline is looking to reduce non-fuel CASK (cost per seat kilometre) by 12-15 per cent in the next eight-ten quarters. It ...