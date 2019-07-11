A nudge for desirable behaviour

Behavioural economics has been a much-discussed topic after the Economic Survey last week devoted an entire chapter on how it provides insights to “nudge” people towards desirable behaviour even while preserving their liberty to choose. The chapter illustrated how the Swachh Bharat Mission and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao have successfully employed behavioural insights.

One of the most successful use of the nudge technique was in the UK when the government was finding it hard to cope with the last-minute surge in tax payments. A Behavioural Insights Team set up by the government ...