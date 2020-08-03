A partial, slowing economic recovery underway after sharp fall of April

In July 2020, the unemployment rate returned to its pre-lockdown level. Different comparisons can yield slightly varying results but broadly, it would be fair to say that by July 2020 the unemployment rate had come down to the pre-lockdown levels. The unemployment rate in July 2020 was 7.4 per cent.

This is lower than the average unemployment rate of 7.6 per cent during 2019-20. The unemployment rate in February and March 2020 was 7.8 and 8.8 per cent, respectively. The July 2020 unemployment rate is lower than both. However, it is slightly higher than the 7.3 per cent recorded a year ...