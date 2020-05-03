A purposeful democracy? Or plain small?

This morning, as the lockdown is relaxed somewhat, could be a good time to address a question that many of us have deliberately pushed to the back of our minds. What have the last 40 days revealed of the character of the Indian state and, therefore, of the democracy we practise? My answers are first thoughts.

I’m not irrevocably committed to them but they are useful starting points. We have a Prime Minister capable of tough decisions taken with little hesitation. That’s precisely what happened when the lockdown was announced on the March 23 with less than four hours notice. ...