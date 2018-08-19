A question for the Congress

The elaborate and grand manner in which the Narendra Modi government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducted the funeral ceremony for Atal Bihari Vajpayee has turned the focus on the arrangements that were made for bidding goodbye to other former prime ministers.

Vajpayee, who died on August 16, was given a state funeral in New Delhi and not all prime ministers, who died after demitting office, were given this honour. Only three prime ministers in India died while they headed the government — Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964, Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1966 and Indira Gandhi in 1984. ...