A realignment

In his maiden monetary policy review briefing, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das outlined the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) decisions that would please almost everyone — from the average home loan borrower to the government. The MPC decided, by a majority decision of 4-2, to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points.

What is equally important is that this cut was preceded by a change in the RBI’s policy stance from “calibrated tightening” to “neutral”. In other words, there is an opening for another rate cut by April 4, which could ...