A reasoned response

The identification of India’s fourth confirmed case of the monkeypox virus in Delhi over the weekend has brought up questions about India’s preparation for another possibly deadly disease. Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox a “global emergency”. The differences from the Covid-19 virus in all its variants, however, must be clearly understood. It is far less contagious as of now, requiring close and lengthy contact for human-to-human transmission to occur. Like the Human Immunodeficiency Virus, or HIV, in its early stages, it is currently seen in the West at least primarily in the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) community. The WHO’s decision to declare monkeypox a global emergency was not unanimous. It has, after all, been endemic in certain parts of West and Central Africa since the 1970s, and there was an outbreak in the United States in 2003. The virus is zoonotic —transferred mainly between animals and humans — and in past outbreaks many cases were reported after close contact with pet animals such as hamsters and prairie dogs.

