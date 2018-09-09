A record of salutary economic reforms

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away two weeks ago, was noted by his friends and political foes alike for his large heartedness and ability to transcend ideological barriers across the political spectrum. It was these qualities, perhaps, that enabled him to carry out far-reaching economic reforms.

Such reforms could not have been implemented successfully without achieving the kind of broad consensus that he always sought across party lines, since his party did not enjoy an absolute majority at any time during his prime ministership. I did not have the privilege ...