A retreat from RCEP

It was a big surprise that the Narendra Modi government on Monday decided not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade deal. The prime minister was present in Bangkok to take part in the deliberations during the third RCEP Summit and India seemed set to join the new trading bloc.

But almost at the eleventh hour, India pulled out of it saying that the terms of the new group would adversely affect its national interest. What went wrong at the last minute? The RCEP was conceived as the world’s largest trading bloc of 16 countries (10 members of the ...