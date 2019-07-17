A road map for PSUs

Debt in public sector undertakings (PSUs) is on the rise. As reported by this newspaper on Monday, the average debt-equity ratio in a sample of 40 listed non-financial PSUs went up by 10 basis points, year-on-year, to a new high of 0.68 in FY19. The ratio has worsened for the third consecutive year.

The balance sheet of the private sector also deteriorated, partly because of unfavourable earnings, marking a reversal in the deleveraging process. While this could affect revival in investment, weakening PSU balance sheet will have implications for government finance as well. The combined ...