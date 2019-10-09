A role model for a generation of civil servants

My first meeting with him happened at the Mussoorie academy in 1972 where I reported for training as a young IAS recruit and he, 10 years my senior, was a deputy director. Barely a decade in service, he was already a legend by then for his deft and sympathetic handling of the Naxalite uprising in the tribal tracts of Srikakulam district in north coastal Andhra Pradesh as collector there in the late 1960s.

Yugandhar became our course director some three months after the training had stated. Until he came into our lives, the Mussoorie training was an unremarkable combination of an elite public ...