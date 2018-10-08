A small candle of hope

When events transcending geographies and history occur, other pressing concerns appear routine and mundane. The 2018 Nobel Peace Prize to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad announced on last Friday is one such, which should take our minds off worries about oil on the boil, rupee on the slide and abusive election campaigns in the pits.

The Norwegian Peace Prize Committee sagaciously recognised the contribution of these two individuals to ending sexual violence as a weapon of war. Dr Mukwege has long worked in the Congo to bring healing to the poor women victims. Ms Murad is a victim herself, ...