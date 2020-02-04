A splash of sunshine and a hint on thermal

For those concerned about the issues of clean air and sustainability, there were four things of interest in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget. The announcements were, however, incremental in na­ture, rather than path-breaking.

Solar power: The recently-launched solar pump scheme is set to be ex­panded. The government aims to provide two million farmers (1.75 million earlier) with subsidised standalone solar pumps, help another 1.5 million (1 million earlier) to solarise their grid-connected pump sets, and set up solar plants on barren land under KUSUM scheme. ...