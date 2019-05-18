A sporting chance

In May, Claire Polosak of Australia became the first woman umpire to officiate in a men’s One Day International and India’s G S Lakshmi became the first woman to be appointed to the International Cricket Council’s panel of match referees.

For a sport that has long been considered aggressively male-oriented, shading into outright sexism in the way women TV anchors are presented, this month, then, marks a great leap forward for women in sport. But both appointments, however encouraging, only serve to underline the deep-seated gender prejudice that lies at the heart of the ...