A sporting chance that can go astray

Growth and glory: Might the two Asian cheetahs end up in another dead heat?
Withering away
If the corruption issue doesn't claim Mr Baghel, the Congress's chances in the state are good. But it is a big "if"

BS Opinion | Congress | Politics

Aditi Phadnis 

Aditi Phadnis

After the Centre’s lightning strikes on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, is Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel next in line? The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is trying to link the coal levy extortion — where an e-Transportation Permit (TP) to transport coal from the mine to the user was replaced by a manual Non-Objection Certificate (NoC) at the behest of a cartel run by one Suryakant Tiwari and some bureaucrats — with alleged pay-offs to many senior politicians. Whether the ED will be able to finish its investigation and create a charge sheet linking the extortionists with the political leadership of the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections due in the second half of 2023 remains to be seen.

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 22:54 IST

