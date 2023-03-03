A sporting chance that can go astray

After the Centre’s lightning strikes on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, is Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel next in line? The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is trying to link the coal levy extortion — where an e-Transportation Permit (TP) to transport coal from the mine to the user was replaced by a manual Non-Objection Certificate (NoC) at the behest of a cartel run by one Suryakant Tiwari and some bureaucrats — with alleged pay-offs to many senior politicians. Whether the ED will be able to finish its investigation and create a charge sheet linking the extortionists with the political leadership of the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections due in the second half of 2023 remains to be seen.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 22:54 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU