A sporting investment

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has earned some brownie points by agreeing to tackle the complaints of the coach of javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra about the lack of support from the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Mr Chopra’s German coach talked of “very bad support” from the SAI in terms of equipment deliveries, approval for foreign trips, and recruitment of support staff. Mr Rathore assured the coach and his charge that he would take up their problems in the Union cabinet to ensure that the SAI is empowered to hire the best people ...