A step forward

The Union Cabinet last week gave its assent to the Industrial Relations Code Bill, 2019, which will now be laid before Parliament for deliberation. The Bill is partly a product of a years-long effort at the Union labour ministry to codify and simplify the maze of relevant regulations across many laws, several antiquated, governing the treatment of workers in India.

Three other codes are planned; one, on wages and pensions, has been passed into law, while another, on working conditions is being discussed in Parliament. The fourth will be on social security, and will be closely watched for ...