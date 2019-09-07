A temporary setback

Although the loss of the Vikram lander has caused deep disappointment, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) can take away many positives from the Chandrayaan-2 Mission. Attempting a soft lunar landing was an ambitious goal and something going wrong was always a possibility. Two out of every three such attempts failed in the past, including an Israeli mission that crashed earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is functioning well. So it’s not as if the mission has entirely failed. The orbiter itself carries eight instruments designed for different ...