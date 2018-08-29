A trade war is terrible for everyone

As the trade war escalates, for the first time in 20 years the world’s second largest economy China has reported a current account deficit of $28.3 billion in the first half of 2018. Close on the heels of additional tariffs of $200 billion on Chinese goods that came into effect from July 31, the Trump administration has announced a new round of tariffs worth $22 billion.

China announced retaliatory tariff of $60 billion when Washington implements its threat. In what is being seen as an all-out war, the US and China are engaged in a mutually-destructive trade war that is fast ...