A warning to India

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is the group of climate scientists who together evaluate periodically the consensus among experts of the effects and status of climate change.

Its Sixth Assessment Report has just been released, and it makes for grim reading for the world in general and for India in particular. Since the fifth report, the consensus has firmed up, and the IPCC reports that the evidence is now “unequivocal” that anthropogenic — human-caused — warming is in effect, and that temperatures have already risen 1.1 degrees Celsius since ...