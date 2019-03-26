A weak defence

It takes extraordinary chutzpah for a man to refer to himself as a “convicted felon” in the preface to his new book, and then proceed to devote large parts of the book to dismissing the conviction process as a “miscarriage of justice”.

In a series of media interviews, Rajat Gupta, former global head of McKinsey and author of Mind Without Fear, has sought to give the impression that he is innocent of any securities fraud, despite having been convicted of illegally slipping hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam confidential information about Goldman Sachs. Proclaiming his ...