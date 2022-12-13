JUST IN
A welcome shift
Selective arguments
A welcome shift

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  Mumbai 

The statements made in Parliament and the deposition before the Supreme Court on the approval of the genetically modified (GM) mustard hybrid, DMH-11, seem to indicate a welcome shift in the government’s overall policy concerning GM crops. Rather than being ambivalent about permitting the commercial cultivation of transgenic crops, it now appears to have become their avid exponent. Defending the approval of GM mustard by the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC), the government has not only acknowledged it to be safe for cultivating for food and feed use but has gone a step further to assert that GM technology is important for food security and import reduction. This is a clear endorsement of agricultural scientists’ opinion that genetic engineering technology is essential to meet the growing demand for farm products, boost farmers’ income by reducing their production costs, and face the challenges posed by pests, diseases, and climate change.

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 22:30 IST

