A working plasma jet engine

The pandemic has led to a sharp reduction in global emissions and had other positive environmental effects too. If reduction in emissions becomes more permanent, that will be one good outcome. Due to the lockdown, travel-related emissions have dropped, due to flights, trains and public transport shut downs. Workplaces and educational institutions have launched work from home (WFH) and online learning programmes.

Online conferences and webinars have become the new normal. In addition, many industries are shut, reducing power demand. Travel, trade and industry will recover. But some ...