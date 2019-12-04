A world without rules

The current United States administration, under President Donald Trump, has been at its most intransigent when it comes to the institutions that underpin the global trading system, particularly the appellate body at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The appellate body is supposed to have seven judges, who rule on cases brought by a WTO member against another suspected of flouting trade rules. But the US has blocked new appointments to the court — a process that predates Mr Trump, but sped up under his administration — and this month the court will likely lapse because of a ...