About 'termites' and Donald Trump

It wasn’t at all surprising that the packed United Nations General Assembly heard Donald Trump’s attack on globalisation — which he called “globalism” like the Americans called non-alignment “neutralism” — in stony silence. In India, he would have been howled down.

Or, perhaps, not. We are such experts at dissimulation that it is quite likely that the very people who queued every day for H1B visas would in his presence heartily endorse everything Trump said in New York about staying at home to build up the country. Foreigners quickly ...