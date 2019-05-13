Achche din? Not with the state as a doer

For the 2014 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had put out two versions of its election manifesto, a detailed one and a shorter one. I had placed the shorter one on my laptop’s main screen.

I thought I would track India’s transformation as it unfolds, given that we were promised a different government — a “minimum government with maximum governance.” About six months later, I deleted it. I noticed that we only had a change of leadership and but no structural difference in the way the government intended to function. Indeed, over the following ...