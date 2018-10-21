Act now. With ambition and equity

The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) consists of scientists who can by no stretch of the imagination be called radical or activists. These are conventional scientists working in conventional research institutions — mostly from the rich world.

When they issue an urgent warning about the dire and catastrophic impacts of climate change if the global temperatures exceed 2°C above pre-industrial levels, then we must take it very seriously. Also, because, what the IPCC says in its just-released report on 1.5°C is probably an underestimate ...