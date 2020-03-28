Afghanistan's chaos and India's critique

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Afghanistan failed to bring the two main rival factions in the war-torn nation together, leading to the US decision to cut $1 billion aid.

Expressing his “disappointment” bluntly, Mr Pompeo made it clear that the inability of Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah to resolve their differences had “harmed US-Afghan relations and, sadly, dishonours those Afghan, Americans, and coalition partners who have sacrificed their lives and treasure in the struggle to build a new future for this country.” Two ...