Business Standard

Afghanistan's chaos and India's critique

The deal with the Taliban is full of contradictions, but it is the best the US could come up with. Rather than criticise it, India should think about what its own options are in securing its flanks

Harsh V Pant 

Harsh V Pant

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Afghanistan failed to bring the two main rival factions in the war-torn nation together, leading to the US decision to cut $1 billion aid.

Expressing his “disappointment” bluntly, Mr Pompeo made it clear that the inability of Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah to resolve their differences had “harmed US-Afghan relations and, sadly, dishonours those Afghan, Americans, and coalition partners who have sacrificed their lives and treasure in the struggle to build a new future for this country.” Two ...

First Published: Sat, March 28 2020. 21:29 IST

