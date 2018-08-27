Africa's sanitation challenge

Over a decade ago when the world began discussing targets for sanitation the idea seemed simple — build toilets and people will use them. When the United Nations’ Millennium Development Goals (MDG), set in 2000, came to an end in 2015, over 2 billion people had gained access to improved sanitation.

But this left nearly 2.6 billion people still with no or poor sanitation facilities — it was the world’s unfinished agenda. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which succeeded MDGs, set an ambitious global goal to completely get rid the world of this wicked problem ...